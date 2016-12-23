Palms Trax, The Egyptian Lover, and Interstellar Funk Next on Dekmantel Records

The fourth release in Dekmantel Record’s 10th anniversary celebratory release series arrives in the form of a four-track compilation with material from Palms Trax, The Egyptian Lover, Interstellar Funk, and Syracuse & Epsilove.

2017 sees Dekmantel celebrating its 10th anniversary. A decade ago, the Amsterdam crew threw their first party in the Dutch capital; two years later Dekmantel Records followed. And for their decennial anniversary, Dekmantel Records are releasing ten, EPs over the course of 2017. For this series, Dekmantel invited producers who are close to their hearts, have been with them since day one or made a big musical impact on the crew. These artists include the likes of Gigi Masin, Levon Vincent, and Call Super, who all graced the first three EPs released earlier this year.

Along with seasoned names, the series will see the indoctrination of newcomers to the label including Burnt Friedman, Ectomorph, and Donato Dozzy. It will also feature the addition of a couple of stone cold geniuses, including Motor City Drum Ensemble, Ricardo Villalobos, Joy Orbison, and Tony Allen.

Tracklisting

A1. The Egyptian Lover "This That Old School"

A2. Syracuse & Epsilove "Scubatomic Love"

B1. Palms Trax "Honey Lemongina"

B2. Interstellar Funk "EFX Harmonix"

Dekmantel 10 Years 04 is scheduled for June 19 release, with clips streamable below.