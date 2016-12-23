Point Blank Looks to Arturia's Moog Modular v3 for its Latest Tutorial

Last week, Point Blank released a tutorial on Arturia's ARP 2600 plugin, a brilliant emulation of the much-loved piece of hardware. Now, course developer and instructor Dan Herbert looks to Arturia’s Moog Modular.

In the above video, Herbert gives an overview of the plugin, showing us its features and functions as well as showing us the basics of modular synthesis and how to begin to work with sound in the plugin.

You can learn more about sound design in Point Blank's BA (Hons) Music Production and Sound Engineering Degree.