Premiere: Hear a Deep New Cut From People In Fog

The next release on Sound of Vast will arrive from Japanese artist The People In Fog.

Last Song will follow last month's brilliant four-tracker from label head Red Pig Flower—XLR8R also released a download of the Dubphone remix on that release. This new three-track EP will be the third under The People In Fog moniker, following on from 2014's Deep and last year's Higher EP, both of which dropped on Sound of Vast.

In close relation to the serene blue color presented on the record sleeve, Last Song is an all round smoother collection of cuts than the tripped out grooves of Red Pig Flowers' previous outing. Across the three cuts on the EP, The People In Fog shows off his musicianship with stunning chords, cloud-like pads, well-chosen vocal chops, and tightly programmed grooves.

Ahead of the release on June 12, you can pre-order the EP here, with the EP's closing cut, "Alright," streaming in full via the player below.