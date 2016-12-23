Premiere: Stream a Dreamy Track from Frank & Tony's Latest EP

Since co-founding the label Scissor & Thread back in 2011, Francis Harris and Anthony Collins (a.k.a. Frank & Tony) have become world renowned for their euphoric, stripped-back brand of deep house. The duo’s early collaborations with Bob Moses earned them and their label international recognition, and solidified Frank & Tony as key players in the growth of Brooklyn’s underground scene. The resulting notoriety for Frank & Tony lead to critically acclaimed collaborations with DJ Sprinkles and Danish vocalist Gry, and a top-notch record on Japan’s Mule Musiq, among other accomplishments.

Today Harris and Collins break their production hiatus, returning to their own Scissor & Thread label for the first time in over a year. With Odes, the pair display their continued ability to cater to headphone listeners as well as packed dance floors; the EP’s four cuts combine mesmerizing percussion with delightful melodies and ethereal atmospherics—perfect for the early morning hours.

In anticipation of the release, Frank & Tony have offered up a full stream of EP track ‘Procession,’ which represents some of the duo’s most upbeat and club-oriented material to date. Stream the track below, and preorder the record by going here.