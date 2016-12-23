Premiere: Stream a Twisted New Remix From Roman Flügel

Last month, DJ Hell released Zukunftsmusik, his fifth studio album and first in eight years, on hi own International Deejay Gigolo records.

The album is, arguably, his most ambitious to date, presenting 14 cuts that take the listener on an hour-long journey through Hell's dramatic, kosmische world. The latest single to drop from the album, "Car Car Car," arrives with remixes from some of the scenes most enigmatic producers, including Roman Flügel, Phil Kieran—who provides two reworks—Fango, Metropolis, and Thomas Mayr & Ken Hayakawa. Of his inclusion, Flügel says:

"Hell and I share many musical favorites when it comes to underground dance music and I’ve always been a fan of his. He just delivered his best album so far in my opinion, so I’m honored to be part of this remix package.”

"Car Car Car" and its remixes are set to drop on June 6 on International Deejay Gigolo. Ahead of that date, you can stream Flügel's deep and dark remix in full via the player below.

You can purchase Zukunftsmusik here.