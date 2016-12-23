Regelbau's DJ Sports Preps Debut LP

Regelbau's DJ Sports is set to release his debut LP, titled Modern Species.

Modern Species, an eight-tracker, will be the Danish DJ-producer's debut on Firecracker following EPs on Yield and Help Recordings.

According to the label, the release "trudges over a musical milieu of broke-beaten, ambient-driven house and techno, melancholy junglist and dubwise downtempo."

Tracklisting

A1. World A

A2. Stellar Clusters

B1. Fertile Crescent

B2. Entry Mode

C1. Parallax

C2. Ascension

D1. For Real For You

D2. Reluctant Memory

Modern Species LP is scheduled for June 13 release, with "World A" and album clips streamable below.