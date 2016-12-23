Regelbau's DJ Sports Preps Debut LP

Regelbau's DJ Sports is set to release his debut LP, titled Modern Species.
Modern Species, an eight-tracker, will be the Danish DJ-producer's debut on Firecracker following EPs on Yield and Help Recordings.
According to the label, the release "trudges over a musical milieu of broke-beaten, ambient-driven house and techno, melancholy junglist and dubwise downtempo."
Tracklisting
A1. World A
A2. Stellar Clusters
B1. Fertile Crescent
B2. Entry Mode
C1. Parallax
C2. Ascension
D1. For Real For You
D2. Reluctant Memory
Modern Species LP is scheduled for June 13 release, with "World A" and album clips streamable below.