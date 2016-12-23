San Proper Becomes The Groin in Trippy New Video With HEAR; Watch it Now

Early next month, Naissance Musik will release a collaborative EP from HEAR and San Proper, titled Elephantoms.

Amsterdam's San Proper shouldn't need too much of an introduction to XLR8R readers, over the years, he's racked up standout releases on esteemed imprints such as Rush Hour and Perlon, providing an idiosyncratic take on electronic music. HEAR, on the other hand, founded Naissance Musik and has, among other things, dropped collaborative works with Move D and with his band Dream Scoring alongside Hakim Murphy.

The duo's new EP will feature four originals that range from the smooth and hypnotic opening cut, "Up The Hill," to the tripped-out grooves of "The Groin" and the deep and emotive "Hear This Proper Vision," which closes out the package with three minutes of ethereal ambience.

Ahead of the release, the duo have dropped a new short film for "The Groin," directed by Hany Tamba. Staying true to the track's tripped-out aesthetic, the film stylishly flows through surreal scenes and follows San Proper's journey in becoming and living as 'The Groin.'

You can watch the video via the player above, with the EP available to pre-order here ahead of the July 14 release date.