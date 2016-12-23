Stream Sascha Funke's New Album in Full

As previously announced, Mule Musiq's Endless Flight label will release Sascha Funke's Lotos Land LP—the Berlin-based DJ-producer's first solo album since 2008.

The album takes its title and artwork from Alfred Tennyson’s 1833 poem, "The Lotos-Eaters," a work that has taken on a particular relevance and fascination for Funke in light of the turbulent world events of 2016. The artwork, by Mule Musiq/Endless Flight and Smallville’s regular illustrator Stefan Marx, is itself an interpretation of a 1901 Lotos-Eaters-inspired illustration by British painter William Edward Frank Britten.

Despite spending significant moments of his early career in Cologne, Sascha Funke is resolutely a product of the city of his birth, Berlin. It is with one of the city’s most famous techno labels, Ellen Allien’s BPitch Control, that Funke released his previous two solo LPs, with the last Mango arriving nine years ago. Since then, Funke has been largely focused on the Saschienne project alongside Julienne Dessagne, which issued its debut LP Unknown through Kompakt in 2012 and has been a regularly touring live act in the years since. The past year has, however, seen a renewed focus on Funke’s solo productions.

Tracklisting

01 Pogo Logo

02 Comala ft. David Junto Club & Emily Evans

03 Purple Hill

04 Lotos Land

05 Twirl

06 Saint Seven

07 Amber Light

08 Im Feiern Und Feuer ft. Autarkic

09 Shepherd’s Crook

10 O, Rest Ye, We Will Not Wander More

Lotos Land is scheduled for June 9 release, with the full release streamable in full below.