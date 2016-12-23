News

Zehnin Presents Roots In Heaven Album and EP

'Sang Des Betes / Affaires Des Rats' is scheduled for May 26 release, followed by the 'Petites Madeleines' LP on June 16.

Zehnin will release an LP and EP from Roots in Heaven, an unidentified Berlin-based act that "could very easily capitalize on his past accomplishments within the world of intrepid electronic music."

Zehnin launched in March with a pair of techno cuts from Lucy. The next releases, however, come from Roots In Heaven, a project that is said to "represent a new voyage" for the artist behind it and "ignores the need to provide “social proof” or self-justification."

The project's debut album, “Petites Madeleines,” is named after one of the most memorable descriptive sequences in literary history (the famous meditation on the Madeleine from Proust’s À la recherche du temps perdu).It presents one single sprawling track whose "immersive, meditative quality initiates participants into a realm of reversed energy currents."

As a prelude to the first full-length, Roots In Heaven will also issue an untitled EP. However, this record is "no half-conceived experiment to see what works and what doesn’t, nor does it even feel like an “EP” (in the traditional meaning of being a précis whose full report is available elsewhere)," explains the label.

Tracklisting

Petites Madeleines

A. Petites Madeleines Part 1
B. Petites Madeleines Part 2

Sang Des Betes / Affaires Des Rats

A. Sang Des Betes
B. Affaires Des Rats

Sang Des Betes / Affaires Des Rats is scheduled for May 26 release, followed by the Petites Madeleines LP on June 16. Meanwhile, an album teaser is streamable via the player above.

GET THE LOWDOWN

XLR8R delivered weekly to your inbox