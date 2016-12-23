Zehnin Presents Roots In Heaven Album and EP

Zehnin will release an LP and EP from Roots in Heaven, an unidentified Berlin-based act that "could very easily capitalize on his past accomplishments within the world of intrepid electronic music."

Zehnin launched in March with a pair of techno cuts from Lucy. The next releases, however, come from Roots In Heaven, a project that is said to "represent a new voyage" for the artist behind it and "ignores the need to provide “social proof” or self-justification."

The project's debut album, “Petites Madeleines,” is named after one of the most memorable descriptive sequences in literary history (the famous meditation on the Madeleine from Proust’s À la recherche du temps perdu).It presents one single sprawling track whose "immersive, meditative quality initiates participants into a realm of reversed energy currents."

As a prelude to the first full-length, Roots In Heaven will also issue an untitled EP. However, this record is "no half-conceived experiment to see what works and what doesn’t, nor does it even feel like an “EP” (in the traditional meaning of being a précis whose full report is available elsewhere)," explains the label.

Tracklisting

Petites Madeleines

A. Petites Madeleines Part 1

B. Petites Madeleines Part 2

Sang Des Betes / Affaires Des Rats

A. Sang Des Betes

B. Affaires Des Rats

Sang Des Betes / Affaires Des Rats is scheduled for May 26 release, followed by the Petites Madeleines LP on June 16. Meanwhile, an album teaser is streamable via the player above.