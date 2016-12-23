AnD to Release New Electric Deluxe LP

AnD are set to release a new album on Speedy J's Electric Deluxe, titled Social Decay.

Social Decay is described by the label as one of the Manchester duo's "most overwhelming and most innovative efforts."

Whereas their previous LP Cosmic Microwave Background—which also came out on Electric Deluxe—"utilized the duo’s intensity to pay homage to the enormity of the universe and the incomprehensibly violent processes involved in its creation," Social Decay "takes things back to earth and right down to a "street view" more gritty and contentious than what Google Maps often reveals."

Tracklisting

01. First Element

02. Corrupted Structures

03. Anarchic Rhapsody

04. Corrogated Windows

05. UFO

06. Narcissism

07. Pandemonium

08. Screaming Voices

09. Artificial Intelligence

10. Resisting Authority

11. Taking Control

12. Kepler

13. Disturbed Reality

Social Decay is out September 22, with a video teaser streamable above.