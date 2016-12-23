Andrew Weatherall Preps New LP

Andrew Weatherall will release a new LP in September, titled Qualia.

Qualia will be the UK DJ-producer's second LP in as many years following 2016's Convenanza. His last one before that landed in 2009.

"Mr Brackstone, my psychic shepherd, when confronted by the facts would probably say it was cosmic synchronicity but then again he would because he's Jung at heart," writes Weatherall. "Others may cite mere coincidence. These are the facts. I'll leave the metaphysical debate for another time."

He adds: "It's all about the black notebooks as memorial device and "The Black Notebook" and "This Is Memorial Device." At the same time as reading Mr Modiano and Mr Keenan I was ensconced in The Woodleigh Research Facility investigating a method of composition sparked by a random event too prosaic for the telling; unless of course we go back to "The Red Book" and see the hand of Jah [the D.M.T molecule that steers human existence] at work. After all it was him/her/non-binary that sent me the 'shave your beard off' message. And the 'don't buy any more drugs' one.

"Whatever your leanings, the music on Qualia is the result of images, feelings

and thought processes stirred up by Monsieur Modiano and Mister Keenan channeled through the medium of a sonic notebook—in itself the memoir of somebody else's life/fiction. My own black notebooks, like Jean's [Modiano's protagonist] stir the silt of memory and birth as many mysteries as memories. They also provided the track titles."

Tracklisting

01. Evidence The Enemy

02. Darktown Figures

03. Spreads A Haze (And A Glory)

04. Saturday International

05. Between Stations

06. Soft Estates

07. Selling The Shadow

08. Vorfreude

Qualia LP is scheduled for September 29 release via Höga Nord Rekords, with opener "Evidence The Enemy" streamable in full below.