Ben Frost Releases New EP

Ben Frost has released a new EP called Threshold of Faith via Mute.

The seven-track EP follows last year's The Wasp Factory—an unconventional opera piece written in collaboration with librettist David Pountney and inspired by Iain Banks' 1984 psychological horror novel The Wasp Factory—and 2014's Aurora, which was released by Bedroom Community and Mute. Threshold of Faith is the first release from two weeks of live sessions with Steve Albini in Chicago last summer and includes a remix by Lotic of a track called "All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated," alongside a "Swing Version" of the same cut by Albini.

You can hear the EP's lead cut in the video above, with the EP out now on Mute.