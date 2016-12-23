Berlin Club Renate Cancels Funk D'Void Show After Links to Alt-Right Organization

The Berlin nightclub Salon Zur Wilden Renate canceled Funk D'Void's gig last night because of the Glasgow artist's links to alt-right activist Gavin McInnes and his Proud Boys organization.

Proud Boys was founded in 2016 and is described as a "pro-Western fraternal organization" for men who "refuse to apologize for creating the modern world."

The Scottish artist (a.k.a Lars Sandberg) has been censured for stocking Proud Boys on his online shop.

This is what Renate had to say on the matter:

"Dear guests,

For tonight's event The House Of Red Doors we had booked Funk D'Void to play. It has been brought to our attention that through his online channels, Funk D'Void has connections to the alt right activist Gavin McInnes and his organization Proud Boys, who are promoting extreme right wing values. These values are the opposite of what Renate stands for: inclusiveness, love, compassion, racial, and gender equality. Any kind of racism or sexism will not be tolerated at Wilde Renate. We, therefore, decided to cancel the booking. Of course, the party will go on as planned."