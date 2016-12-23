Boofy Shares Deep New Remix

Later this month, Electronic duo Kalahara will drop their latest single, "Augustine," via Black Echo Records.

The new track follows their debut single, "Wildfire," with another stunning slice of melancholic pop. "Augustine" is the first piece of music the pair wrote together, a more stripped back and emotive affair than the previous outing. Alongside the original, Black Echo have enlisted a storming set of remixes from Bandulu Gang’s Boofy and Wu Yen (Hi5Ghost) and newcomer Art|Thft, who all twist the more mellow original into club territory.

Ahead of the release on July 21, you can stream Boofy's bass-heavy rework via the player below.