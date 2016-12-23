Carl Cox to Play Sonus Festival

Carl Cox has been confirmed as a late addition to this year's Sonus Festival.

The festival takes place from August 20-24 on Croatia's Pag Island, with a full schedule featuring the likes of Sonja Moonear, Rhadoo, Ricardo Villalobos, Âme, and many more artists from the top of the house and techno scene. UK party starters Junction 2 host a takeover with Adam Beyer, Sunwaves bring some of the Romanian crew to Croatian soil, and Seth Troxler plays B2B with The Martinez Brothers for an extended day to night take over.

Carl Cox is the final addition, and he announced it with a video via his Facebook page yesterday.

This year's edition takes places from August 20 to 24, 2017, on Zcre Beach, Pag Island, Croatia. More information and tickets can be found here.