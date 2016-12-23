Cedric Dekowski and Felix Reifenberg Head to North America for 'L'Album' Tour

Hardworksoftdrink's Cedric Dekowski and Felix Reifenberg will play a five-date North American tour beginning this Friday, July 28.

Dekowski and Reifenberg released the brilliant L'Album LP in April, presenting 11 inventive club tracks that take in electro, minimal-leaning house, techno, and more beat-driven styles. Now, in support of the release, the pair will embark on a North American tour taking in Missouri, New York, Massachusetts, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

You can find more information on the events below, with the album available to purchase here. Snippets for the album can also be found below.

Tour dates:

July 28 - Future Ex Wife presents Hardworksoftdrink at Upstairs Lounge, Missouri.

July 29 - ReSolute with Anthea, Cedric & Felix, Francis Harris, and Maksim at TBA, Brooklyn, New York.

August 2 - Re:Set with Cédric Dekowski & Felix Reifenberg at Phoenix Landing, Massachusetts.

August 5 - Hypnotic Mindscapes: Cedric Dekowski & Felix Reifenberg at One Loft, Toronto.

August 11 - Rhythm Rapport One Year Anniversary with Hardworksoftdrink at TBA, Downtown LA, Los Angeles