Competition: Percolate Open Air Giveaway

Percolate is set to return to London this month with an open air on July 29, featuring DJ Koze, Leon Vynehall, Sonja Moonear, and many more names.

Tickets are available via XLR8R and we will be choosing one lucky customer to win the following bundle:

4 x tickets to Percolate Open Air on Saturday, July 29

1 x DJ Koze LP Amygdala

1 x Krywald & Farrer White Label

£50 Bar Tab

For your chance to win, simply purchase tickets for the event through the following link. We will choose one winner at random and notify you by email. Competition closes one week before the event. Terms and conditions apply.

Percolate Open Air will be taking place at Three Mills Island in London.

Full line up:

DJ Koze

Leon Vynehall B2B Ryan Elliot B2B Evan Baggs

Paranoid London (live)

Scuba

Sonja Moonear

Objekt

Moxie

Saoirse

Krywald & Farrer