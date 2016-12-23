Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini Collaborate on Limited Edition 7-Inch

Ahead of their appearances at this weekend’s FYF Festival in Los Angeles, Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini (synth artist with Nine Inch Nails) have collaborated on a two-track release titled Sun Draw Water.

The limited edition 7”, initially only available to be purchased at the festival, sees the London-based producer and Italian musician explore their shared love of industrial drones and expansive electronics to create synthesizer ambiance with a pulsing, human heart. The record is made up of two tracks, "Water" and "Sun," with the former streamable in full below.

This release is the first new music from Avery since last year’s DJ-Kicks. Stay tuned for news of more coming soon. Cortini’s last solo album was released on Hospital Productions in 2015.

Tracklisting:

01. Water

02. Sun