Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini Share Final Track from Collaborative 7"

Following their respective performances at FYF Festival in Los Angeles last weekend, Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini (synth artist with Nine Inch Nails) have shared "Sun," the second and final track from their collaborative release Sun Draw Water.

The release sees the London-based producer and Italian musician explore their shared love of industrial drones and expansive electronics to create synthesizer ambiance with a pulsing, human heart.

"Sun" follows "Water," which was streamed online last week.

The limited edition 7”, initially only available to be purchased at the festival, is now available to buy at Mount Analog in the US, Phonica in the UK & online at Daniel’s web store.

Meanwhile, both tracks are streamable in full below.