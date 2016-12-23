Deepchord Records' Mike Schommer Returns with Mosaic EP

Deepchord Records co-founder Mike Schommer is back from a 15-year hiatus with an entrancing 12’’ on Steve O’Sullivan’s Mosaic Records.

After withdrawing from production for an extended period, the enigmatic producer "revives his legacy" with an unrestrained session using analog synths, drum machines, and cavernous sound manipulations.

"Invitation to Love" uses minimalist 4/4 percussion and unfurling delays, while"Remember When" explores echoed synth stabs in a broken beat framework. Lastly, tranquil stepper "Into The Night" carries floating chords and cyclical melodies through airy acoustics.

Tracklisting:

01. Invitation To Love

02. Remember When

03. Into The Night

Anamnesis EP is scheduled for September 15 release, with clips streamable below.