Dinky, DVS1, Shifted, Karenn, Hunee, and More Play Berlin's ELSE in July

Berlin's ELSE continue its summer season by hosting the likes of Dinky, DVS1, Shifted, Hunee, Karenn, and more leading names over the coming weeks.
ELSE is the open-air institution curated by Salon zur Wilden Renate on the banks of the river Spree. During the week it is a perfect spot to spend those lazy summer days, but on the weekend it transforms into something akin to the main stage of a festival—an intense and upbeat party place where you can dance, walk around and chat with your while enjoying some drinks in the summer sun.
The upcoming Sunday lineups are as follows:
Sunday, July 16 — Dekmantel Soundsystem & Friends
Hunee
Palms Trax
Call Super
Intergalactic Gary
Tako & Jamie Tiller
Lola Luc
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Sunday, July 23 — Kicks /w. Dinky, Julietta, Subb-an & More
The Kicks (live) (Maayan Nidam, Alex Picone, and Federico Molinari)
Dinky
Julietta
Bill Patrick
Subb-an
Sunday, July 30 — Triangle presents TTT
Ben Sims
Cari Lekebusch
Cleric
Dasha Rush
DVS1
Ellen Allien
Henning Baer
James Ruskin
Karenn
Len Faki
Psyk
Regal
Setaoc Mass
Shifted
Sigha
Spencer Parker
Tommy Four Seven
