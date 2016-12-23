Dinky, DVS1, Shifted, Karenn, Hunee, and More Play Berlin's ELSE in July

Berlin's ELSE continue its summer season by hosting the likes of Dinky, DVS1, Shifted, Hunee, Karenn, and more leading names over the coming weeks.

ELSE is the open-air institution curated by Salon zur Wilden Renate on the banks of the river Spree. During the week it is a perfect spot to spend those lazy summer days, but on the weekend it transforms into something akin to the main stage of a festival—an intense and upbeat party place where you can dance, walk around and chat with your while enjoying some drinks in the summer sun.

The upcoming Sunday lineups are as follows:

Sunday, July 16 — Dekmantel Soundsystem & Friends

Hunee

Palms Trax

Call Super

Intergalactic Gary

Tako & Jamie Tiller

Lola Luc

Dekmantel Soundsystem

Sunday, July 23 — Kicks /w. Dinky, Julietta, Subb-an & More

The Kicks (live) (Maayan Nidam, Alex Picone, and Federico Molinari)

Dinky

Julietta

Bill Patrick

Subb-an

Sunday, July 30 — Triangle presents TTT

Ben Sims

Cari Lekebusch

Cleric

Dasha Rush

DVS1

Ellen Allien

Henning Baer

James Ruskin

Karenn

Len Faki

Psyk

Regal

Setaoc Mass

Shifted

Sigha

Spencer Parker

Tommy Four Seven

For more information and tickets, please visit here.