DJ Masda Set to Play Two US Gigs This Week

Cabaret Records head DJ Masda—a recent XLR8R podcast alumn—is set to play two US gigs tonight and tomorrow night in Los Angeles and New York, respectively.

First up, Masda will play all-night long (9 p.m. to 2 a.m.) at a free show tonight at Pattern Bar in Downtown LA for highly respected local promoters Cyclone. Cyclone recently launched a bi-monthly residency at Pattern Bar, with previous guests including Leo Leal, Yakine, Cem G, and residents Clovis, Haas, and Highkin.

Next up, Masda will head to New York for Awake in the Dream, the anticipated second Decatur NYC party. Also on the roster will be the latest artist to join Decatur, Comunite co-founder Leo Leal, who will play alongside Decatur's own Rasho. You can find more information for Awake in the Dream below.

You can find more information for Awake in the Dream below, with information on Cyclone here.