DMX Krew Returns to Hypercolour with New Album

DMX Krew will release a new LP on Hypercolour, titled Strange Directions.
Since releasing his last album on Hypercolour in February 2016, DMX Krew, real name Ed Upton, has not for one moment rested on laurels, releasing two further LPs on Ekster and Abstract Forms labels, as well as EPs and singles for Central Processing Unit, Shipwrec, and more.
Strange Directions is album number 21 from DMX Krew and lands once more on Hypercolour, the British label that continues to make waves in the music scene with releases from the likes of Matthew Herbert, Luke Vibert, Gary Gritness, The Cyclist, Outboxx and A Sagittariun in the last 12 months alone.
The label explains that the release consists of a mix of "experimental and expansive joints," "funkier techno jams" and "melancholic synth sensibilities."
Tracklisting
A1. Snowy Blue
A2. U Talk 2 Much
A3. Hip Hopeless
A4. Odd Chill
B1. Home Made Drum Machine
B2. Kinesthetic
B3. Nice Portal
B4. Soft Networks
C1. Strode Down
C2. Thin Hype
C3. Grimsthorpe
D1. Zero Sum
D2. Axial Mode Beat
D3. Strange Directions
Strange Directions is scheduled for on September 1 release.