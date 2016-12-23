DMX Krew Returns to Hypercolour with New Album

DMX Krew will release a new LP on Hypercolour, titled Strange Directions.

Since releasing his last album on Hypercolour in February 2016, DMX Krew, real name Ed Upton, has not for one moment rested on laurels, releasing two further LPs on Ekster and Abstract Forms labels, as well as EPs and singles for Central Processing Unit, Shipwrec, and more.

Strange Directions is album number 21 from DMX Krew and lands once more on Hypercolour, the British label that continues to make waves in the music scene with releases from the likes of Matthew Herbert, Luke Vibert, Gary Gritness, The Cyclist, Outboxx and A Sagittariun in the last 12 months alone.

The label explains that the release consists of a mix of "experimental and expansive joints," "funkier techno jams" and "melancholic synth sensibilities."

Tracklisting

A1. Snowy Blue

A2. U Talk 2 Much

A3. Hip Hopeless

A4. Odd Chill

B1. Home Made Drum Machine

B2. Kinesthetic

B3. Nice Portal

B4. Soft Networks

C1. Strode Down

C2. Thin Hype

C3. Grimsthorpe

D1. Zero Sum

D2. Axial Mode Beat

D3. Strange Directions

Strange Directions is scheduled for on September 1 release.