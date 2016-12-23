Download a Groovy Mix From DSC

DSC has shared a new mix ahead of the second release on his new Holding Hands imprint.

The Furnace/Sorcerer follows the acclaimed first release, Far Reaching/Too Hard—XLR8R premiered a cut from that release here—with two more dancefloor weapons. The opening cut on the EP, "Furnace," was inspired by Nicolas Lutz's warm-up set for Ricardo Villalobos at Fabric a couple years back, a break-beat cut with wall shaking bass. The b-side, "The Sorcerer," is a collaboration with good friend Guava, a swinging track made up largely of recorded percussion and vocals at DSC’s studio in South London. Li8ke with the first release, both cuts are built purely for the club and big soundsystems.

In support of the release, DSC has offered up a new mix for download. Across 75 enticing minutes, DSC expertly teases out groove after groove, layering the cuts with surgical precision.

You can download the mix via WeTransfer below, with the EP available for pre-order here.