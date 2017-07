Fred P has shared a segment of his set from this year's Comunité.

The second edition of Comunité Festival took place deep in the Mayan jungle at the sacred site of Cenote dos Palmas within the greater Parque dos Ojos. On offer within the stunning location was an exceptionally curated lineup featuring some of the top acts in electronic music.

The recording—a 73-minute segement—can be streamed and downloaded below.

Meanwhile, a photo gallery of the event can be viewed here.