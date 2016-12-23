Download a New Mix from MEAT

MEAT has shared his set from 2016's Sonus Festival in Croatia.

MEAT is the alias of Carsten Schuchmann, an artist whose techno sound is heavily influenced by the Frankfurt nights of the early '90s. Having earned his merits playing at unlawful parties in closed motorway service areas, ruins of houses, and under bridges, he emerged from a backyard DJ and has established himself as a leading house and techno selector. It was around this time, too, in 1994, that he started the famous Freebase Records shop, which he continues to co-run today.

The mix he shares today was recorded live at 2016's Sonus Festival in Croatia and is exclusively available to download in full below. For this year's edition, he plays an XLR8R Boat party alongside Rødhåd. More information on Sonus 2017 can be found here.