Epizode Announces Sequel with Chris Liebing, Dixon, Loco Dice

Organizers of Epizode Festival have revealed the dates and initial headliners for their next edition, set to take place on the island of Phú Quôc in Vietnam from December 31 to January 10, 2018.

The festival debuted earlier this year, treating attendees to a two-week long creative gathering featuring performances from the likes of Ion Ludwig, Maayan Nidam, S.A.M., Anthea, and The Mole. Epizode is set to return again to the same location on Phú Quôc Island, which is well known for its white sandy beaches and temperate climate all year long.

Epizode Festival’s sequel edition is already shaping up to be much bigger than its debut, with several heavyweight headliners already locked in for DJ sets. Acts announced so far include German techno icon Chris Liebing, Innervisions boss Dixon, Ibiza mainstay Luciano, and Desolat co-founder Loco Dice. The rest of the lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks, but you can already find out more information and book tickets by going here.

View the aftermovie for Epizode’s debut edition in the player below.