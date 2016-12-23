F ingers Return to Blackest Ever Black with New LP

F ingers will soon release a new LP on Blackest Ever Black, titled Awkwardly Blissing Out.

F ingers is the project of Australian trio of Carla Dal Forno, Tarquin Manek, and Samuel Karmel. Awkwardly Blissing Out is their fourth LP and the second on Blackest Ever Black, following on from 2015's Hide Before Dinner. It was recorded n Melbourne and Berlin between 2015 and 2017, and "extends the group's improvised electronic psych freakouts into dubbed-out, murky territories."

Tracklisting

01. My Body Next to Yours

02. All Rolled Up

03. Awkwardly Blissing Out

04. Time Passes

05. You're Confused

06. Off Silently

Awkwardly Blissing Out LP is scheduled for September 8 release, with "All Rolled Up" streamable in full below.