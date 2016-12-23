FAT FAT FAT Festival Reveals Full 2017 Lineup

The Italian electronic music organization Harmonized has announced details surrounding the next edition of FAT FAT FAT Festival, an annual weekend-long event taking place at the Grancia di Sarrocciano site near Corridonia. This year’s edition, which will be FAT FAT FAT’s second, is set to take place between August 4-6.

FAT FAT FAT, which debuted in 2016, aims to combine local electronic music, art, and historic architecture with cutting-edge international acts, all in an effort to combat underrepresentation in electronic music.

The event’s 2017 lineup is shaping up to be the festival’s best yet: headliners include Moodymann, Detroit legend Omar S, and a special DJ set from Nightmares on Wax. Other highlights include sets from Awesome Tapes from Africa, FunkinEven, and a back-to-back set from Berghain / Panorama Bar regular Tama Sumo and Volcov, as well as a live performance from Heist Recordings contributor Mark de Clive-Lowe. FAT FAT FAT’s musical programming will kick off on Friday, August 4 with a special event at Vittorio Emanuele II Square in Morrovalle, featuring a live set from Yussef Kamaal and performances by Fatima & The Eglo Live Band and Raffaele Constantino.

For more information and tickets to FAT FAT FAT Festival’s sequel, click here. You can view the lineup in full above.