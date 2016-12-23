Federico Molinari Next on Cure

Cure Music's fifth release comes from Federico Molinari.

Fans of funky, minimal basslines will already be familiar with Molinari. The much loved Argentinian DJ-producer is an XLR8R favourite, with releases on Melisma, Apollonia, and Epilog, although the majority of his cuts have arrived on Oslo, the imprint he co-founded as "a way to express their own ideas of electronic music." Now based in Berlin, having moved there from Mannheim in 2013, he also has an upcoming EP Melliflow.

Tracklisting

A. Hipnoise

B1. Evadian

B2. Für Ti

Hipnoise will be Molinari's debut on the label and is scheduled for September release, with clips available below.