Grab an Exclusive Mini-Mix from Mark de Clive-Lowe

Mark de Clive-Lowe is a Los-Angeles-based half Japanese New Zealander. In his formative London years, he helped to evolve broken beat, establishing himself as a leading voice in progressive electronic music. He’s collaborated with the who's who of soulful club music including Kenny Dope, Waajeed, DJ Spinna, Joe Clausell, Ge-Ology, Restless Soul, and plenty more. Since 2008, MdCL has called LA home where his acclaimed club night CHURCH has taken his brand of technology and beat-infused jazz mash-up from coast to coast and around the globe. Equal parts house head, jazz musician, and live production wizard, MdCL’s sets are a treat for the dancers, the progressives and the purists alike—as he creates everything we experience by hand from scratch, beat by beat, record by record. Whether he’s bumping creations for the dancefloor, remixing classic Blue Note Records on the fly, on stage joined by the likes of Kamasi Washington or Omar, improvising solo piano or creating live soundtracks to classic film material, MdCL is a rare musical force.

Now, ahead of his performance at this year's FAT FAT FAT festival this upcoming weekend, he's compiled an exclusive mini mix of his remixes and collaborations.“As well as the recent joints with Ge-Ology and Detroit Swindle and remixes I’ve done, I wanted to share some of my favorite releases from my Mashibeats imprint along with two tracks that I played on for long-time friend and collaborator Phil Asher from his Phlash & Friends project and remixing Black Joy. I love that space between house, broken beat and jazz so this mini-mix has a little bit of all of those good vibe sounds" he says.

Grab the mix now via the WeTransfer button below.

Tracklisting

01.Mark de Clive-Lowe "Brukstep" (Atjazz remix) (Mashibeats)

02. Amana Melome "Lock & Key" (Mark de Clive-Lowe remix) (Mashibeats)

03. Phlash & Friends "Revolution=Solution" (Archive)

04. Detroit Swindle "Not Just Norma" feat Mark de Clive-Lowe (Heist)

05. Ed Motta "É muita Gig Véi !!!" (Mark de Clive-Lowe remix) (Ether)

06. Nina Lares "Uncover Me" (Mark de Clive-Lowe remix) (Moulton Music)

07. D-Malice + Kid Fonque "Word Up" feat Mark De Clive-Lowe (AtJazz Records)

08. Pete Josef "The Traveling Song" (Mark de Clive-Lowe remix) (Sonar Kollektiv)

09. Black Joy "Metal Bossa" (Restless Soul remix) (Project Recordings)

10. Nils Wulker "Worth the Wait" feat Jill Scott (Mark de Clive-Lowe remix) - (Mashibeats)

11. Ge-Ology "Moon Circuitry" feat Mark de Clive-Lowe (Sound Signature)