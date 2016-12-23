Hemlock to Release New Hodge EP

Hemlock Recordings will release a new EP from Hodge.

Over recent years, the Bristol-based producer has cemented himself as a leading voice in UK dance music and a champion of the elusive sweet spot where functional techno resonates with soundsystem culture.

He last appeared on Hemlock with 2015’s double EP HEK025, and has since produced a seemingly effortless sequence of celebrated EPs and collaborations for Livity Sound, Berceuse Heroique, and No Corner.

Tracklisting

A. Swing For The Fences

B1. Aomame

B2. Medway

Swing For The Fences EP is scheduled for September 1 release.