Houndstooth Drop Babyfather and GAIKA Remixes

Houndstooth have just released a limited 10" remix pack from Hyperdub and Warp affiliates Babyfather and GAIKA, who rework two 18+ tracks from their second album, Collect.

The drop, which appeared on the site today, features a run of 200 white labels, with the 7” pressing being bundled with a companion laser etched 7” spider. Musically, Blunt looks to his Babyfather alias and "Drama" for a hazy low-slung ride, whilst GAIKA aims at "Glow" and heads down a more bass-heavy route.

You can pick up the record over at Houndstooth.