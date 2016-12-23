Hype Williams Prep New LP

Hype Williams will release a new LP this August, titled Rainbow Edition.

Hype Williams is the experimental music/art project of UK-born artist Dean Blunt and Russian-born artist Inga Copeland between 2007 and 2012, though the group's lineup has remained obscure, and a variety of other names have also been invoked as members.

The last Hype Williams recordings landed in 2011, namely Hippos in Tanks for One Nation. After this, Dean Blunt and Inga Copeland carried on recording through 2012 under their own names (while continuing to use the HW name to fulfil existing live commitments). They are both no longer involved, and any Hype Williams releases you’ve since heard are "fake," according to Big Dada, the label.

Tracklisting:

01. Madting

02. Loud Challenge

03. The Whole Lay

04. Baby Blu

05. Smokebox

06. Rumor Report

07. Puredamage

08. Leimert

09. #Blackcardsmatter

10. Sadting

11. Ask Yee

12. This Is Mister Bigg. How You Doing Mister Bigg

13. The Den

14. Cockblocker Blues

15. Sweet Chin Musik

16. Pretty Young Ting

17. Percy

18. Spinderella’s Dream

19. Situations

20. Kandy

Rainbow Edition LP is scheduled for August 25 release, wit "Kathy goes 2 Haiti" —a non-album cut—streamable in full above.