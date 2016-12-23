Hype Williams Prep New LP

Hype Williams will release a new LP this August, titled Rainbow Edition.
Hype Williams is the experimental music/art project of UK-born artist Dean Blunt and Russian-born artist Inga Copeland between 2007 and 2012, though the group's lineup has remained obscure, and a variety of other names have also been invoked as members.
The last Hype Williams recordings landed in 2011, namely Hippos in Tanks for One Nation. After this, Dean Blunt and Inga Copeland carried on recording through 2012 under their own names (while continuing to use the HW name to fulfil existing live commitments). They are both no longer involved, and any Hype Williams releases you’ve since heard are "fake," according to Big Dada, the label.
Tracklisting:
01. Madting
02. Loud Challenge
03. The Whole Lay
04. Baby Blu
05. Smokebox
06. Rumor Report
07. Puredamage
08. Leimert
09. #Blackcardsmatter
10. Sadting
11. Ask Yee
12. This Is Mister Bigg. How You Doing Mister Bigg
13. The Den
14. Cockblocker Blues
15. Sweet Chin Musik
16. Pretty Young Ting
17. Percy
18. Spinderella’s Dream
19. Situations
20. Kandy
Rainbow Edition LP is scheduled for August 25 release, wit "Kathy goes 2 Haiti" —a non-album cut—streamable in full above.