Jeff Mills Launches 'Lost In Space'

Jeff Mills is set to collaborate with Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse for his next project, titled Lost In Space.

Lost In Space is not the first time the Detroit artist recently released Planets, a nine-track "electronic/classical" LP "about the nine planets of our Solar System."

Mills created Lost In Space "with the future of mankind's advances in space travel and colonizing other planets in mind," according to his record label, Axis Records. It'll premiere with two live shows in Toulouse in April next year, where Mills will perform alongside the orchestra, which is being conducted by Christophe Mangou.

A Lost In Space album and EP will arrive sometime after the live performances.