John Barera & Will Martin Share First Single From Sophomore Album

On September 22, John Barera & Will Martin will drop their second album, Proceed to the Root, via 2MR.

Proceed to the Root follows 2014's Graceless album and a string of EPs on Argot, Episodes, Just Jack, Basement Floor Records, and Zakim. Although more than a handful of those EPs were released after Graceless, they were all recorded before it, meaning Procced to the Root will be the first recorded output to be released since Graceless, marking the next chapter for the pair. Musically, the album features everything we've come to love from the duo; namely, tough classic house and techno, soulful electronics, and sprinklings of dub.

Ahead of the release, 2MR have shared a full stream of the first single, "Polaris," available below.

Photo: Zander Price.