Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Announces New Album, Shares Track

Synthesist and composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has announced her new album, The Kid.

The new LP—which will be released via Western Vinyl on October 6—follows last year’s stunning album EARS and Sunergy, Smith's acclaimed collaborative album with Suzanne Ciani. The Kid is reportedly "a sonic representation of four distinct stages of the human lifespan, from birth to self-awareness to the forging of one’s individual identity to old age and death."

Along with the album announce, Smith has shared “An Intention,” a cut from the album’s first act, available to stream in full below.