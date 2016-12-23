Kompakt Reveals Total 17 Compilation

Kompakt will release the 17th Total compilation this coming September.

Inaugurated in the summer of 1999, the Total compilation series happens to be only slightly older than the 21st century itself—which makes Total 17 the "last instalment before the series hits adulthood," the label explains. And, in fitting form, this latest compilation "exudes a playful abundance few other compilations can match," the label adds.

Like other Total compilations before it, Total 17 is first and foremost a perfect opportunity to delve into our recent back catalogue, with the tracks from Laurent Garnier, The Orb, Kölsch, Vermont, T.Raumschmiere, Patrice Bäumel, Danny Daze, and more featuring within the 17 previously released tracks. These are accompanied by eight exclusives—among them a handful of collaborations, including Reinhard Voigt and Wolfgang Voigt as Voigt & Voigt, Tobias Thomas and Michael Mayer as Thomas/Mayer, and Superpitcher alongside Fantastic Twins as Saschienne's Julienne Dessagne.

Tracklisting

CD 1

01. Weval "Metazoa"

02. Superpitcher "In My Head" feat. Fantastic Twins

03. Jürgen Paape "Always Disko"

04. Thomas/Mayer "25"

05. Voigt & Voigt "Tribute To A Greek God"

06. SEBASTOPOL "Flash Pool"

07. T.Raumschmiere "Jaguar"

08. Nu U Orchestra "Ambrosia"

09. Chris Klopfer "Ashamed" (Raquet & Stetter Edit)

10. Max Scholpp "The Dream"

11. Vermont "Ufer"

CD 2

01. Sasha "Out Of Time" feat. Poliça

02. Laurent Garnier "1-4 Doctor C'est Chouette"

03. Kölsch PUSH"

04. Clarian "Ankh"

05. Demian "Milestars"

06. Patrice Bäumel "Sorcery"

07. Danny Daze & Shokh "Aire"

08. Christian Nielsen "Hard Times"

09. Locked Groove "Dawn"

10. The Orb "4am Exhale" (Dave DK Accellerator Mix)

Vinyl

A1. Thomas/Mayer "25"

A2. Superpitcher feat. Fantastic Twins "In My Head"

B1. Jürgen Paape "Always Disko"

B2. Weval "Metazoa"

C1. Chris Klopfer "Ashamed" (Raquet & Stetter Edit)

C2. Max Scholpp "The Dream"

D1. Nu U Orchestra "Ambrosia"

D2. Voigt & Voigt "Tribute To A Greek God"

Total 17 is scheduled for September 1 release, with Weval's "Metazoa" streamable in full above.