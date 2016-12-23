Laurel Halo, Nosaj Thing, and Ben Frost Finalize Loop 2017

Ableton has finalized the lineup for this year's Loop summit in Berlin.

The latest announcement includes live performances by Jenny Hval, mobilegirl, Visible Cloaks, and Kaki King, a new live performance by Nosaj Thing in collaboration with Japanese artist Daito Manabe, a live performance by Laurel Halo with drummer Eli Keszler, and keynote conversations with Ben Frost, Goldie, and Chloe x Halle. The Roots' Stro Elliot, JD Twitch, Goth-Trad, and Syrian The Khaled Kurbeh & Raman Khalaf Ensemble were also announced.

The 2017 Loop program will also feature the previously announced lineup, including Jlin and Machinedrum, African music collective The Nile Project, acclaimed mastering engineer Mandy Parnell, Berklee professor and Prince's audio engineer Susan Rogers, ambient music luminary William Basinski, and music tech innovators Teenage Engineering.

You can find out more on Loop here.