Lee Gamble Debuts on Hyperdub

Lee Gamble will release new album Mnestic Pressure on Hyperdub

on September 15.

Mnestic Pressure is Gamble’s first album since 2014 and his first with Hyperdub.

According to the label, the album sees a "noticeable change in his sound and the concepts that feed into his music." Gamble says of Diversions 1994-1996 (2012) through to Koch (2014), "my music felt like I was dealing with signals from elsewhere, signals from the unconscious, sub-aqua, hallucinated, dreamt." Mnestic Pressure, he continues, "feels like their decoded offspring, a terra interpretation."

The live show that follows this record will present a deconstructed version of the album in part using purpose-built generative software. Gamble also has a new website that randomly generates "endless collisions" of audio from the album with archives of imagery and video.

Tracklisting

01. Inta Centre

02. Istian

03. East Sedducke

04. 23 Bay Flips

05. Swerva

06. Quadripoints

07. You Hedonic

08. UE8

09. Locked In

10. Ignition Lockoff

11. A Tergo Real

12. Ghost

13. Déjà Mode

Mnestic Pressure LP is scheduled for September 15 release, with "Istian" streamable in full below.