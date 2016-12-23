Leifur James 'Red Sea'

We last heard from producer and multi-instrumentalist Leifur James back in April with the release of his track "Time," a deep and affecting cut influenced by the worlds of jazz, hip-hop, and house. Now, Leifur is back with his latest single, "Red Sea."

"Red Sea" is inspired by Leifur's time spent filming in Morocco in the sleepy fishing town of Essaouira, a place reflected in the moody atmospheres and beautiful wind-swept instrumentation of the track. Throughout the five-minute run-time, Leifur layers field recordings of the Essaouiran sea at dusk, which further adds to the track's dreamy nature.

You can pick up "Red Sea" via WeTransfer below, with more from Leifur here.

Red Sea