Lone Delivers 'Ambivert Tools Volume Two'

Matt Cutler (a.k.a Lone) is soon set to release Ambivert Tools Vol. Two, the second installment of four club-focused EPs scheduled to drop across 2017.

The release lands after May's Ambivert Tools Vol.1 and is described by the label as "breezy atmospheric house, stacked with ‘floor ready tracks, inspired by his red hot Magicwire imprint."

Tracklisting:

A1. Mind’s Eye Melody

A2. Looking Glass

B1. Under Cherry Blossom (Mind’s Eye Melody Reprise)

Ambivert Tools Volume Two EP is scheduled for August 25 release, with "Mind’s Eye Melody" streamable in full below.