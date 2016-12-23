Luke Vibert, Ancient Methods, Søs Gunver Ryberg, and More Play Krake Festival

Krake Festival has announced its plans for this year's edition.

Krake is an annual Berlin-based festival for challenging electronic music. Though on an international scale, the event does not have big sponsoring deals or different color area passes; rather, it’s a festival that puts the focus on artists "who dare to step off the beaten tracks and stay true to themselves."

This summer the festival will take place for the eighth time and will bring a diverse mix of artists from all over the world. The event will start on Monday, July 14 at Silent Green, a beautiful former crematorium in the north of Berlin, which has operated as an art and cultural center for the last two years. Its remarkable octagonal room with a dome on top offers the perfect space to present performances outside of the usual club context and give the audience a unique experience of sounds and visuals.

On Wednesday, those from Lunchmeat Festival in Prague will take over Griessmuehle and present their own night. Besides bringing a well-curated lineup, they will show what they’re best known for: an extraordinary light design concept of precisely crafted levels and degrees of darkness.

Thursday will be a day of rest before Friday at Urban Spree. The organizers will host the legendary Krake Label Boutique there again where Berlin labels and crews can represent themselves in the outside area of Urban Spree, while inside fans can enjoy DIY-synth building and other workshops. For the night, organizers will turn the whole venue into a big showcase of the Berlin scene with showcase slots for some of the labels and their most interesting artists.

The full schedule and lineup and details are as follows:

Monday, July 24: Krake Day 1: Opening

Silent Green. Start: 19:00.

These Hidden Hands (Live A/V)

Anika (Live)

Phurpa (Live)

Wednesday, July 26: Krake Day 2: Krak x Lunchmeat Festival

Griessmuehle. Start: 22:00

SHXCXCHCXSH + PEDRO MAIA (Live A/V)

SØS GUNVER RYBERG + CYCLES (Live A/V)

HRTL + OXOO (live A/V)

CITTY + AELDRYN (Live A/V)

LOFN + GABRIELA PROCHAZKA (Live A/V)

KREDENC

NINA PIXEL

DASH

Friday, July 28: Krake Day 3: Undertown & Label Boutique

Urban Spree. Start: 14.00 Label Boutique; 22.00 Night Event

ADULT (Live)

GROUP A (Live)

BETA EVERS (Live)

KAMIKAZE SPACE PROGRAMME + GESO (Live A/V)

ALIENATA

NEWCLEAR WAVES

MAX DURANTE

IAN MAX MAUCH (Live)

CHRISTIAN GUNTERMANN

EKSERD

MANUEL MÜNSTER

EZURI

MARC ASH

SAMUEL GIEBEN

LUNA VIOLENTA

MISANTROP

LABEL BOUTIQUE feat. the following labels:

47 | And Vinyly | Arboretum | Aufnahme + Wiedergabe | Avian | Beste Modus | Black Sun Records | Blacksilk | Bodyvolt Records | Boidae | Candela Rising | Charmin | Chronicle | CiciTiara | Corresponding Positions | Counterchange | Crimecitydisco | Crossing | DSNT | Death by Rainbow | Discos Atónicos | Enfant Terrible | Escapism | Exterminador Records | Figure | Fine | Fleisch | Flexiwave | Fruit Company | Grafti Tapes | Hands | I/Y | Infrastructure NY | Instruments of Discipline | Jealous God | JTseries | Killekill | Killekill House Trax | Killekill Vanta Series | Kuzurura | Klasse Wrecks | Kynant | Laubenpiepers Finest | Love On The Rocks | Mäander | Magic Power | Mannequin | Mecanica Records | Mechatronica | Midgar | Midnight Shift | Monolith Records | Monosoul | Overdraw | PicNic34 |PoleGroup | Rand Muzik Recordings | Ravage | Readymade Distribution | Ressort Imprint | Schenkelspreizer | Schneiders Laden | Secret Crunch | Shite Music Distribution | Stroboscopic Artefacts | Sonic Groove | Staub | Syncretism | Tanstaaf | Teenage Menopause / Elzo Durt | Terminal Operations | the29nov | Thema | Tie requent | Topic Drift | Tresor | Tropical Goth | UFO Station Recordings | Unknot | User Experience | Varvet | Voitax | WarmUp | Zodiac 44

Saturday, July 19 to Monday, July 31: The Kraken

Griessmuehle. Start: 22:00, end Monday morning.

LUKE VIBERT

ANCIENT METHODS

RADIOACTIVE MAN (Live)

DOT PRODUCT + RENATE KNAUP (Live)

TREPANERINGSRITUALEN (Live)

SUNIL SHARPE

CLOUDS

EMMANUEL

CHARLTON

RHYW

SUBHEAD (Live)

KONDAKTOR

ROMANCE DISASTER (Live)

HOW (Live)

CEM

MCMLXXXV

KATE MILLER

MANNELLA

KIRSTI

RIFTS

TOWLIE

VICTOR

TIGERHEAD

TALLA

CRISTIAN MARRAS

SIGNAL DELUXE (Live)

CINDY LOOPER

URI

ARTS, TALKS & WORKSHOPS

• Bam Bam - Mechanical Sequencer

• Workshops:

- DIY build your own synth with Leaf Audio - DJing

- Digital Production

- Label Management

• Talks:

- Improvisation in electronic music w/ Dot Product & Renate Knaup of Amon Düül II - „What is a DJ?“ w/ Max Durante & Alienata & others

• Artwork exhibition w/ Elzo Durt

More information on and tickets for this year's edition can be found here.