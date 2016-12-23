Maceo Plex Next Up in Ask the Experts; Send Him Your Questions Now

Having now closed submissions for our last Ask The Experts feature, we're now moving on to accept questions for our next one—this time with Maceo Plex (a.k.a. Maetrik / Mariel Ito).

Maceo Plex, real name Eric Estornel, started his journey in 1993. Intrigued "by a pair of circular shaped objects designed for holding discs created from vinyl that produced vibrations resulting in sound and music," he soon began conjuring up mixes of techno, electro, and, house music that quickly gained him great popularity in the early '90s rave culture. Then, in 1997, while heavily influenced by the sounds of other modern funk theorists such as Model 500, Kenny Larkin, Idjut Boyz, and Convextion, he began experimenting with hardware modules containing knobs and keys to form his early musical compositions. Seduced by the sounds of techno and electro, no sooner was he releasing music of various different sub-genres under various names, most notably Mariel Ito or Maetrik—while also traveling the world playing in some of the best clubs.

And then things changed.

Having moved from the complex and dark life in America to Valencia, Spain, his music began to change, too—and that's when he began Maceo Plex. After a much-needed retreat into the funky sounds of Parliament Funkadelic, Moodymann, Atjazz, Isolée, and Luomo, Maceo completed his transformation and suddenly felt himself in the limelight, much in thanks to a debut album and a string of club hits on Crosstown Rebels—including 2010's “Vibe Your Love," which includes a hefty funk remix treatment by Zev of the Wolf & Lamb clan.

Nowadays, he is simply one of dance music's biggest names—a DJ, producer and also the label owner of Ellum. It was through the sub-label of the latter that he recently released his latest LP, titled Solar.

And now you can ask him your questions on production, DJing, or anything you wish. All questions should be sent to asktheexperts@xlr8r.com with "Maceo Plex" as the subject line. We'll pass them along to Estornel who will then select his favorites, and next week we'll publish his answers.

