Machine Woman Next on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour

Russian born Anastasia Vtorova (a.k.a. Machine Woman) will release a new EP on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour.

Prior to joining the Technicolour ranks, Vtorova has released two 12”s—via the self-titled imprint of Swedish producer Peder Mannerfelt (2015) and UK label Where To Now? (2016)—and a handful of very limited cassettes via Sacred Tapes (2015), Tesla Tapes, and Ono (2014).

She will now release a three-track 12" titled When Lobster Comes Home via Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint. Championed by Ben UFO, the lead track "Camile From OHM Makes Me Feel Loved’" s an homage to Camile: “the best club bouncer in the world." “Everyone always talks about Sven from Berghain,” says Anna. “But everyone should talk about Camile from OHM.”

Describing the rest of the EP, ""But It Was Like 30 Intros In A Row" is about one bad review I received after a gig in Portugal," she explains. “And "I Want To Fuck Tech House"… well, that's self-explanatory."

Tracklisting

01. Camile From OHM Makes Me Feel Loved

02. But It Was Like 30 Intros In A Row

03. I Want To Fuck Tech House

'When Lobster Comes Home' EP is scheduled for August 25 release, with "Camile From OHM Makes Me Feel Loved" streaming in full below.