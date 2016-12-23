Mana-All-Nite Preps V/A Compilation

The fourth release on Mana-All-Nite comes in the shape of a four-track V/A compilation.

Mana-All-Nite is the sub-label of KANN Records, the deep house label run by Jan Barich (Map.ache), Alex Neuschulz' (a.k.a. Sevensol) and Dennis Knoof (a.k.a. Bender). Promoting what they call "modern dance music," and with a discography that includes, among many other immensely talented artists, themselves, Traumprinz, and Falke, it's no surprise that the label is regarded so highly by deep house fans today.

Mana-All-Nite is a vinyl-only imprint started in 2015. DJ For Drinks, this fourth and latest release, contains "personal favorites, killer edits, and tracks from across three decades." The selection is a "fine roundup of what’s been shaking MANAMANA over the past 10 years of DJing & hanging out together."

Tracklisting

A1. Maus & Stolle “Extra Vergine”

A2. Full Time "Do You Do (Christian S Sax Edit)

B1. Robert Oh “Samba”

B2. U.S. Coin Map "Colorado"

DJ For Drinks is scheduled for July 24 release, with Robert Oh's "Samba" streamable in full below.