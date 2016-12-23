Marvin & Guy Conclude 'Equation' Series

Marvin & Guy’s Equation series is back for its final installment with Equation 3—after the release of Equation 1 and 2.

Equation is a series of releases that focuses on "very special edits" by "very special artists."This series is curated by Marvin & Guy themselves. It's out in three volumes in different colors: firstly in black, secondly in grey, and then thirdly in white. Each release will be available exclusively on vinyl, and limited to just 300 records; no digital files are released. There will be a two-month break between each release, and the identity of the artists behind the edits will not be revealed.

With Equation 3, Marvin & Guy have changed players for this third and last half. This time they bring along "the "Madrileño" who mixes movie trailers as well as house classics, the Frenchie living in the big Apple who once started his career rocking the piano at the Conservatory, the German who makes compilations of weirdo '80s jams in his spare time, and the Irish guy living in the land of the round butts nowadays, but once ruled the NYC disco scene fully on his own."

Equation 3 is available now, with a teaser stream available above.