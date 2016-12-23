Marvin & Guy, Jackmaster, Lucy, and More Confirmed for Life and Death A.D.E

The Life and Death label has announced its plans for this year's Amsterdam Dance Event showcase.

On October 20, founder DJ Tennis will be joined by Awanto 3, Gerd Janson, Honey Soundsystem, Jackmaster, Jennifer Cardini, Lucy, Leon Vynehall, Marin & Guy, Margot, Red Axes, and The Das amongst more exciting names.

All this is to take place at the much-loved outdoor venue Thuishaven, which will boast some "special production, crazy dancers, immersive lights, and a killer sound system," the label explains.

Life And Death is one of today's most essential labels. Focussing on mature and musical sounds that have a real emotional impact as well as infectious underlying grooves, the label has put out a number of trendsetting hits. It is run by DJ Tennis, the Italian who is about to put out his double-disc DJ Kicks mix, and is also about to put out another project from The Das, who mix up emotive house and techno into proper songs that are organic and supple.

Both of those acts play this party, as will many other artists who have released on the label recently, such as techno man Lucy, Joakim, who released his Deamon EP with the label last year, plus Marvin & Guy who are still riding high of the success of their recent Superior Conjunction EP. On top of this are Margot, Gerd Janson, Awanto 3, and more. Those who enjoyed the Life And Death showcase in Barcelona will also be glad to hear that the Leon Vynehall, raw house producer Moscoman, and synth and guitar lovers Red Axes will also come together once more in Amsterdam.

Full Lineup

Awanto 3

DJ Tennis

Gerd Janson

Gommage DJ Team

Honey Soundsystem

Jackmaster

Jennifer Cardini

Joakim

Leon Vynehall

Lucy

Margot

Marvin & Guy

Moscoman

Red Axes

The/Das

This year's event takes place on October 20 in Amsterdam, with more information available here.