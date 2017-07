Tulum-based festival and label Comunité will take over Miami's Electric Pickle this weekend.

On the lineup for the event are co-founder/curator Wuuan, Mexico City selector Josep, and Monterrey’s Leo Leal. We can expect, the organizers say, an "all in-house showcase" with "an extended odyssey of the gathering’s signature sound."Doors open

Doors open at 10 pm and there’s a free entrance before midnight with RSVP.

Plan ahead.