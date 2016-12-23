Midland Mixes 'Fabriclive 94'

Midland has mixed the 94th edition of the Fabriclive series.

Fabric describes the release as "an ode to the many facets of club culture." It was in part sequenced in Corsica Studios and "takes in the many fragments of the industry that Midland has called home for half his life. "It was recorded in his studio using an E&S mixer, two CDJs, and a reverb peddle.

His idea was to do a club mix—but one that represented a night out and the emotions you experience. We’ve all been there: you’re not planning on a night out but somehow your friends persuade you; you have no ticket and are caught off guard. The start of the mix flows straight in as if you have walked into the club during someone's set—there’s no defined start or end point.

"My relationship with fabric stretches back about 15 years. My friend Joe and I were fixated with the CDs, the artwork, the mysterious tins containing music we didn't know yet. We used to design artwork for our own fabric CD. All the posters covered my walls and I’d spend all my time on the website reading about lineups, CDs, and interviews. When the time came for us to venture to the club for the first time it was a Friday and the line up was Jacques Lu Cont in room 1, Hype, Grooverider in Room 2, and DJ Spinbad in Room 3. Safe to say it changed my life for ever. I turned to my friend in Room 1 and told him I would play there one day." — Midland

Tracklisting

01. Georgia "Pey Woman"

02. Even Tuell "Mental Marathon"

03. Jaures "Silence (Before Birth)"

04. Juju & Jordash "Monday Mellow"

05. Daphni "Vulture"

06. Tres Demented "Demented Drums"

07. Leif - Shoulders "Back"

08. Roman Flügel "Warm And Dewy"

09. Farah "Lockhead"

10. Beatrice Dillon "Halfway"

11. Samo DJ & Pedrodollar "Track #3"

12. Mannequin Lung "City Lights" (Mr Hazeltine Remix feat. Divine Styler)

13. Sugai Ken "Mukashi"

14. LFO "Ultra Schall"

15. Kowton "Pea Soup"

16. General Ludd "Run Don't Play Dead"

17. Ben Buitendijk "XXX"

18. Santos Rodriguez "Road to Rio, B1"

19. Slobban "Amour!" (Sankt Goran's Stum Edit)

20. Convextion "Distant Transmission"

21. Shinichi Atobe "Free Access Zone 2"

22. Vito Ricci "Deep Felt Music"

23. Jesper Dahlbäck & Mark O'Sullivan "When I Was Young"

24. Midland "First Tube"

Fabriclive 94 is scheduled for September 22 release.